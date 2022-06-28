girls-lax.jpg

Left to right: Ayla Shea, Loghan Hughes, and Sophie Zemianek were all recognized with first team honors for their outstanding lacrosse season with BFA-St. Albans.

 Ari Beauregard

Congratulations to the Division 1 BFA-St. Albans girls lacrosse players recognized for their outstanding seasons! 

All-American: Loghan Hughes

First Team: Loghan Hughes, Ayla Shea, and Sophie Zemianek

Second Team: Jodie Gratton, Adi Hughes, and Rachel Needleman

Honorable Mention: Emma Archambault, Allison Bushey, Maeve Pickener, and Amber Poquette

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation