Congratulations to the Division 1 BFA-St. Albans girls lacrosse players recognized for their outstanding seasons!
All-American: Loghan Hughes
First Team: Loghan Hughes, Ayla Shea, and Sophie Zemianek
Second Team: Jodie Gratton, Adi Hughes, and Rachel Needleman
Honorable Mention: Emma Archambault, Allison Bushey, Maeve Pickener, and Amber Poquette
