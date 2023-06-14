2023 MVU softball All-Metro Awards
Pitchers
Second Team: Molly Medor, MVU
Catchers
Second team: Destinee Pigeon, MVU
First Base
Second Team: Lizi Bourdeau, MVU
Second Base
First team: Maddison Guyette, MVU
Short Stop
Honorable Mention: Molly Gagne, MVU
Third Base
Honorable Mention: Ella Maguire, MVU
Outfield
Honorable Mention: Abby Raleigh, MVU
Utility Player
Second team: Lilianna Fournier
