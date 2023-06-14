_05-DSC_7209.jpg

Maddison Guyette was named First Team All Metro for the 2023 season. 

 Adam Laroche

2023 MVU softball All-Metro Awards 

Pitchers

Second Team: Molly Medor, MVU

Catchers

Second team: Destinee Pigeon, MVU

First Base

Second Team: Lizi Bourdeau, MVU

Second Base

First team: Maddison Guyette, MVU

Short Stop

Honorable Mention: Molly Gagne, MVU

Third Base

Honorable Mention: Ella Maguire, MVU

Outfield

Honorable Mention: Abby Raleigh, MVU

Utility Player

Second team: Lilianna Fournier

