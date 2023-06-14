2023 Comet Metro Softball All-stars
Pitchers
First team: Sierra Yates, BFA-St. Albans
First Base
Second team: Maddie Carrie, BFA-St. Albans
Second Base
First team: Ruby Dasaro, BFA-St. Albans
Short Stop
First team: Cora Thomas, BFA-St. Albans
Third Base
First team: Makenna Hughes, BFA-St. Albans
Outfield
First team: Molly Smith and Amelia Weber, BFA-St. Albans
Utility Player
First team: Ava Hutchins
Coach of the Year: Bert Berthiaume, BFA-St. Albans
