2023 Comet Metro Softball All-stars

Pitchers

First team: Sierra Yates, BFA-St. Albans

First Base

Second team: Maddie Carrie, BFA-St. Albans

Second Base

First team: Ruby Dasaro, BFA-St. Albans 

Short Stop

First team: Cora Thomas, BFA-St. Albans

Third Base

First team: Makenna Hughes, BFA-St. Albans

Outfield

First team: Molly Smith and Amelia Weber, BFA-St. Albans

Utility Player

First team: Ava Hutchins

Coach of the Year: Bert Berthiaume, BFA-St. Albans

