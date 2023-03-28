noahseth.jpg

Noah Earl and Seth Richards were both named to 2022-2023 All-Metro teams.

 David Laroche

Player of The Year: Drew Bessette Rice

First Team

Alex Provost, Champlain Valley Union

Kyle Eaton, CVU

Harry Geng, St Johnsbury

Adam Bilodeau, Rice

Second Team

Tucker Tharpe, CVU

Zach Davis, Colchester

Seth Richards, BFA-St. Albans

Noah Earl, BFA-St. Albans

Tyler Bergmans, South Burlington

Honorable Mention

Sam Sweeney, CVU

Rex Hauser, St Johnsbury

Owen Eaton, Rice

Logan Vaughn, CVU

Owen Pinaud, Mount Mansfield Union

Coach of the Year: Mike Osborne CVU

