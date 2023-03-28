Player of The Year: Drew Bessette Rice
First Team
Alex Provost, Champlain Valley Union
Kyle Eaton, CVU
Harry Geng, St Johnsbury
Adam Bilodeau, Rice
Second Team
Tucker Tharpe, CVU
Zach Davis, Colchester
Seth Richards, BFA-St. Albans
Noah Earl, BFA-St. Albans
Tyler Bergmans, South Burlington
Honorable Mention
Sam Sweeney, CVU
Rex Hauser, St Johnsbury
Owen Eaton, Rice
Logan Vaughn, CVU
Owen Pinaud, Mount Mansfield Union
Coach of the Year: Mike Osborne CVU
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.