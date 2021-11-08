Congratulations to the Missisquoi Valley Union athletes selected to the All-Capital League teams for the 2021 season!
First Team
Denise Berger
Kali Favreau Ward
Second Team
Lindsey Gagne
Naomi Rose Edele
Honorable Mention
Cayley Renaudette
Maddie Saunders
