Congratulations to the Vermont St. Pats 16U boys hockey team, who won a 2022 Chipotle Youth National Championship - Tier II 1A on Monday, April 4. Bobwhite Colby Phelps was a member of the team.
The 16U St. Pats earned a 3-0 shutout victory over Park City Miners on April 4 in Troy, MI, after goaltender Blake Truchon turned away 22 shots and Patrick Cooley, Logan Lambrecht, and Alex Zuchowski. Zuchowski, Nicholas Kelly, and Reid Fesette each assisted.
