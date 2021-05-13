Sarah Harvey and Meghan Connor were both awarded All-Conference honors in their respective conferences this week as the 2021 collegiate softball season game to a close.
Sarah Harvey
Sarah Harvey, a sophomore utility plater/pitcher, who plays for the Kutztown University Golden Bears, was recognized as an All-PSAC performer, by the PSAC coaches.
Stats: Harvey threw 115 innings, second-most in the PSAC, recording a 10-7 record and a 3.35 ERA in 24 appearances. Harvey had 29 hits in 90 at-bats (.322 average) with career-highs in runs (14), HRs (5) and RBIs (13).
Meghan Connor
Meghan Connor, a freshman at Endicott College, spent her season behind the plate for the gulls. She was named to the Commonwealth Coast Conference All-Conference team for her outstanding performance in the 2021 season.
Stats: Connor led the gulls with eight home runs and 30 RBI, posting a .436 average. In conference games, she had a league-best .889 slugging percentage. In the regular season, she had six multi-hit games, and was selected as the CCC Rookie of the Week twice during the regular season.
