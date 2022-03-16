BFA St. Albans junior Noah Earl and Enosburg junior Devyn Gleason have each been selected to Vermont's 2022 Dream Dozen. Earl was selected for his performance in D1 and Gleason for D2.
Twelve athletes from divisions 1 and 2 and divisions 3 and 4 are selected each year to showcase the upcoming talent in Vermont. The recognition is made possible by the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association.
