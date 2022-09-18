Congratulations to John Viens of Richford High School, who raced to a first place finish out of 119 runners at the U32 High School Cross Country Meet on Saturday, Sept. 17. Viens ran a 17:14.05, a full 16 seconds faster than the second place runner.
Q&A with John Viens
Did you know what to expect going into the race? Going into the race and looking at the website we sign up on, I saw there were some D1 schools signed up. Some of them went to the Queensbury Invite instead, so I was expecting a top three.
How did you feel during the race? The U32 course is a hard course. At the beginning we ran around the track, and I knew everyone would be fast. I stayed in fifth for the first kilometer. When I got to the hill, I moved from third to second. Up the steep hill, which is one of the biggest I've run, I felt good. I've been running at Jay Peak, which helped. I was feeling really confident and really good about halfway through the race. I took the lead from there and didn't look back.
What can you tell us about the finish? I passed Porter Hurteau, who led most of the beginning of the race. The second time we went into the woods, I took the lead and kept pushing the pace to try to drop him as quickly as I could. I was peeking behind me to see where he was. The spectators were telling me I had a big lead, and to race the clock. That really helped! When I got to the final stretch, I was surprised how quickly it came! I didn't realize I was so close to the finish!
