The No. 10 BFA-St. Albans Comets girls varsity basketball team upset the No. 7 Burlington Seahorses 54-40 in the first round of the D1 Vermont girls basketball state tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The Comets were led by Ruby Dasaro with 19 points, Lauren-Kate Garceau had 14, and Ella Reynolds had 10.
The Comets will travel to No. 2 Rutland High School on Friday, Feb. 24, for a 7 p.m. playoff game.
Congratulations, Comets!!
