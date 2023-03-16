Congratulations to the athletes recognized with All-Mountain League awards!
Mountain League Champions: Winooski
First Team
Trevon Bradley- Winooski
Evan Dennis- Blue Mtn
Daniel Surma- Winooski
Elia Varisco- Richford
Christian Young- Danville
Second Team
Jerrick Jacobs- Richford
Andrew Joncas- Danville
Evan Fletcher- BFA Fairfax
Ricky Fennimore- Blue Mtn
Hassan Hassan- Winooski
Honorable Mention
Chase Brown- Stowe
Sam Parris- Winooski
Chase Lund- Oxbow
Kellen Bourgeois- Winooski
Meles Gouge- Twinfield
Jackson Wimette- BFA Fairfax
Dylan Washer- Craftsbury
Player of the year
Trevon Bradley
Coach of the year
Sam Jackson
