Congratulations to the athletes recognized with All-Mountain League awards!

Mountain League Champions: Winooski

First Team

Trevon Bradley- Winooski

Evan Dennis- Blue Mtn

Daniel Surma- Winooski

Elia Varisco- Richford

Christian Young- Danville

Second Team

Jerrick Jacobs- Richford

Andrew Joncas- Danville

Evan Fletcher- BFA Fairfax

Ricky Fennimore- Blue Mtn

Hassan Hassan- Winooski

Honorable Mention

Chase Brown- Stowe

Sam Parris- Winooski

Chase Lund- Oxbow

Kellen Bourgeois- Winooski

Meles Gouge- Twinfield

Jackson Wimette- BFA Fairfax

Dylan Washer- Craftsbury

Player of the year

Trevon Bradley

Coach of the year

Sam Jackson

