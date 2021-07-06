Congratulations to our 18U Team on finishing #1 in their first tournament in two years! These girls struggled a bit on Saturday winning one game and loosing two in pool play- seeding 10th (out of 15). They showed up on Sunday morning ready to play the #7 Seed. They then moved on to play the #2 seed and then the #3 seed, finding themselves in the championship game against the #1 seed. They worked hard all day, and smiled all day long!
The Vermont Rockets Fastpitch softball team missed their travel season in 2020, due to the Covid pandemic. This year, the teams headed out to crisscross the Northeast.
Athletes from Franklin County and throughout Vermont come together to play the summer season with the Vermont Rockets. The teams will host a home tournament at Georgia Beach from July 30 to August 1.
