Missisquoi Valley Union girls soccer All-Mountain Awards
First Team: Ava Hubbard, Abby Raleigh, Madison Guyette, Ella Maguire, Shanneal Unwin
Second Team: Destinee Pigeon and
Keeper of the Year: Shanneal Unwin
Extra Honors: Ava Hubbard was an All-State selection, and Abby Raleigh was an All-State Nomination, and received invite to the Senior Classic.
