Congratulations to the athletes named to the 2022-2023 Dream Dozen team by the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association. The Dream Dozen recognizes outstanding freshmen, sophomore, and junior basketball players from throughout Vermont.
Division I and 2 girls
Burlington: Bree McDonald, Nylah Mitchell. Hartford: Charlotte Jasmin. Lamoille: Evie Pirie. Lyndon: Brooke'lyn Robinson. Milton: Marlie Bushey. North Country: Sabine Brueck. Rice: Kelli Cieplicki, Elyse MacDonough. Rutland: Anna Moser. St. Johnsbury: Hayden Wilkins. Springfield: Macie Stagner.
Division 3 and 4 girls
Arlington: Sidney Herrington. Green Mountain: Callie Spaulding. Hazen: Caitlyn Davison. Proctor: Isabel Greb. Richford: Kyrielle Deuso. Thetford: Addie Cadwell. West Rutland: Peyton Guay. White River Valley: Tanner Drury, Ashlyn Rhodes. Williamstown: Destiny Campbell. Windsor: Sydney Perry, Sophia Rockwood.
Division I and 2 boys
Champlain Valley: Kyle Eaton, Tucker Tharpe. Colchester: Zach Davis. Fair Haven: Joe Buxton. Mount Anthony: Carter Thompson. Montpelier: Carter Bruzzese, Carson Cody. Mount St. Joseph: Dezmond Krakowka. Rice: Drew Bessette, Owen Eaton. St. Johnsbury: Harry Geng, Rex Hauser.
Division 3 and 4 boys
Bellows Falls: Colby Dearborn. Danville: Andrew Joncas. Hazen: Xavier Hill, Brendan Moodie. Long Trail: Jack Dickerson. Mid Vermont Christian: Abel Goodwin. Proctor: Carter Crossmon. Randolph: Ethan Davignon. Richford: Jerrick Jacobs. Thetford: Boone Fahey. Twinfield: Tej Stewart. White River Valley: Brayden Russ.
