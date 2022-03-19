_03 MJH6048.jpg

Enosburg's Emily Adams was one of three girls' basketball players named Player of the Year in the Lake Division. 

 Caleb Laroche

Congratulations to the Lake Division athletes selected to the All-Lake teams and to Emily Adams of Enosburg who was named Player of the Year in a three-way tie this season! 

1st Team:

Ele Sellers – Middlebury

Emily Adams  - Enosburg

Maia Jensen  -  Mt. Abraham

Felicia Poirier  -  Vergennes

Cora Nadeau  -  North Country

_01 MJH6091.jpg

Alexis Kittell

2nd Team:

Sabine Brueck – North Country

Alexis Kittell  -  Enosburg

Abby Reen  -  Mt. Abraham

Mackenzie Vincent  -  Missisquoi

Nicole Norton  -  Colchester

MVU gb v. Sping (4).jpg

Abigail Paquette

Honorable Mention:

Ryleigh Garrow  -  Colchester

Madison Gile  -  Mt. Abraham

Cady Pitner  -  Middlebury

Kyra Bradford  -  Vergennes

Abby Paquette  -  Missisquoi

League Champion:  

Enosburg, 10 – 2

Players of the Year (3-way tie):

Felicia Poirier  -  Vergennes

Emily Adams  -  Enosburg

Ele Sellers  -  Middlebury

Coach of the Year:  

Connie LaRose  -  Mt. Abraham

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you