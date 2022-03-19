Congratulations to the Lake Division athletes selected to the All-Lake teams and to Emily Adams of Enosburg who was named Player of the Year in a three-way tie this season!
1st Team:
Ele Sellers – Middlebury
Emily Adams - Enosburg
Maia Jensen - Mt. Abraham
Felicia Poirier - Vergennes
Cora Nadeau - North Country
2nd Team:
Sabine Brueck – North Country
Alexis Kittell - Enosburg
Abby Reen - Mt. Abraham
Mackenzie Vincent - Missisquoi
Nicole Norton - Colchester
Honorable Mention:
Ryleigh Garrow - Colchester
Madison Gile - Mt. Abraham
Cady Pitner - Middlebury
Kyra Bradford - Vergennes
Abby Paquette - Missisquoi
League Champion:
Enosburg, 10 – 2
Players of the Year (3-way tie):
Felicia Poirier - Vergennes
Emily Adams - Enosburg
Ele Sellers - Middlebury
Coach of the Year:
Connie LaRose - Mt. Abraham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.