MANCHESTER, NH/SWANTON, VT — Amanda Conger, a 2020 graduate of Saint Anslem College and a resident of Swanton, was recently honored with the Donna M. Guimont Service Leadership and Engagement Award in recognition of her exemplary community service and involvement for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Conger, a communication major and member of the college’s women’s hockey team, donated a kidney to a young man before the start of her senior year.
Through an internship experience in Vermont, Conger met a local man, Cameron Ouellette, who had been diagnosed with stage-five kidney disease.
After recovering from the surgery, Conger was able to return to the hockey team and complete her college hockey career.
“Amanda has made a lasting impression on me and is an example of what quality people do for others,” said Kerstin Matthews, head coach of women’s hockey.
Saint Anslem College president, Dr. Joseph A. Favazza, began the annual award ceremony offering a few thoughts.
“Service is at the heart of what it means to be Anselmian. It’s at the very heart of our mission. It’s who we are and I can’t be more excited than to be here with you, to celebrate with you.”
The award ceremony was held virtually due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this spring, Conger was selected as the 25th recipient of the prestigious Hockey Humanitarian Award. The honor is presented to a student-athlete annually who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.