On Wednesday, Mar. 8, the BFA-St. Albans' snowboarding team will compete in the 2023 Vermont State Snowboarding Championships at Jay Peak. We caught up with head coach Cam Caforia and boarders Aidan Lund and Violet Lewellen to learn a little bit about this year's team.
Q&A with BFA-St. Albans snowboarding coach Cam Caforia
What have you enjoyed most about this year's group? This year we have a really great group of snowboarders. They do a great job of pushing each other to get better every day. I really enjoy and appreciate that they're helping and encouraging each other to try new tricks.
How have your returning riders upped their game this year? This year we have many riders doing tricks they were uncomfortable with last year. We also have multiple returning riders who are comfortable spinning this year and are going bigger than they have in years past. The most important thing the returning riders have done, though, is that they've stepped up and are helping the younger snowboarders get comfortable with competing. They've given them a lot of confidence in what they are doing.
How has the team navigated a season of challenging weather?
This winter has made it very challenging for us to have a consistent practice schedule. With that said, we've practiced once a week at Bolton and had a couple of days to practice at Jay Peak. Our Athletic Director, Dan Marlow, has ensured we have the resources we need to get the snowboarders to the mountain so they can practice.
What have your new riders brought to the team? The new additions to the team have brought terrific energy. They fit in great and have a genuine passion for the sport. They ask good questions and are always looking for ways to get better. As young athletes, they already have great snowboarding skills and are only getting better. I am excited to see where they can take this program in the next couple of years.
Q&A with Aidan Lund and Violet Lewellen
What new skills have you acquired this year?
Aidan: I have acquired a new feeling of being on my board this year. I bought a more freestyle-orientated board, which helps with spins and grinds more. I have landed a lot of more tricks this year because of the confidence I have on my board now.
Violet: This year, I've learned how to boardslide. It was very fulfilling because I've been trying to do this since I joined the snowboarding team. One day I just said to myself that I'm going to do it, and I did it.
How has this year's team helped you grow as a person and an athlete?
Aidan: This snowboarding team helps to push everybody to do their best, even on days when the vibes are low. I've learned from my teammates and coaches to try tricks and go big even if I'm scared. The only thing stopping me from progressing are the nerves in the way telling me I shouldn't try new tricks.
Violet: This year's team is very supportive, and we're all very good at giving positive feedback and letting each other know what we should try or work on. Because of this, I gained many skills and had a fun time on the team.
What discipline within the sport is your favorite, and how have you worked to improve this season?
Aidan: My favorite discipline in snowboarding is Slopestyle. During freeriding, I enjoy backcountry riding with my friends because of the untouched snow and runs found within the woods. In terms of Slopestyle this year, I've been improving by sending big tricks and trying to learn a new trick every day at practice.
Violet: This year I've tried many new things. I won’t hold back, and if my coach tells me to try something, I go for it. Snowboarding is great because failure isn't frowned upon as much as in other sports. You work at your own pace, and it’s really fulfilling when you accomplish new things.
