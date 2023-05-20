The Competition Team from Shedrick's Martial Arts, located in St. Albans, competed at the AAU Adirondack Regional Qualifier on April 29, in Troy, NY, and qualified for the National Taekwondo Tournament. The Competition Team trains regularly doing tournament-based trainings to help prepare. Even though many of the competitors qualified for Nationals last year, they decided that it was best to train for one more year before going. This will help the team better prepare for the expectations ahead.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation