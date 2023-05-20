The Competition Team from Shedrick's Martial Arts, located in St. Albans, competed at the AAU Adirondack Regional Qualifier on April 29, in Troy, NY, and qualified for the National Taekwondo Tournament. The Competition Team trains regularly doing tournament-based trainings to help prepare. Even though many of the competitors qualified for Nationals last year, they decided that it was best to train for one more year before going. This will help the team better prepare for the expectations ahead.
Competition Team from Shedrick's Martial Arts qualifies for National Taekwondo Tournament
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Ruthie Laroche
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
