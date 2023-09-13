The BFA-Fairfax Bullets girls' varsity soccer team took a 2-1 loss to the Vergennes Commodores on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Ava Ardovino scored the Bullets' lone goal on an assist from Emma Spiller in the game's 66th minute. Both the Commodores' goals were scored by Ava Francis, one in the game's 64th minute and one in the first overtime period.
The teams went scoreless in the first half, and heavy rains in second half had the ball dying in standing water and made for a fast and wet playing surface. According to Bullets' coach Bill Ormerod.
Goalies and saves: Makayla Tobey had six saves for BFA-Fairfax and Faith McAllister had 10 saves for Vergennes.
The Bullets are now 2-1 on the season and Vergennes is now 4-0. BFA-Fairfax takes on Richford on Saturday, Sept. 16, in the first away game of the season.
