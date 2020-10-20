SWANTON — An odd play resulted in the only goal of the game as Vergennes edged MVU 1-0 in boys soccer action Tuesday.
The Commodores played the first half like they were up by a goal and the Thunderbirds played like they were behind by one.
MVU would move the ball around in the Vergennes end but couldn’t get the clean shot. The Commodores would then clear and rush into T-Bird territory but not be there long as play would head back.
MVU did have three free kicks from about 25 yards. PJ Bouchard drifted the first one in on goalie Gabriel Kadric who came out and caught it in front of the rushing Thunderbird offense.
Ryan Raleigh took the second one and instead of shooting toward the goal, he fed the pass sideways to Logan Martel for the one timer.
The pass was just behind Martel and Vergennes cleared. The third one was a shot that Kadric bobbled but he hung on.
On the other end, MVU goalie Ethan Bushey-Hansen went high to knock a shot down and then covered to thwart Vergennes best scoring chance of the half.
“They play a very similar game as we do,” explained MVU coach Jim Hubbard. “They play physical and pressure the ball. We were in their end the first half, but we can’t seem to get a bounce.”
A couple minutes into the second half, Vergennes got one of their three corners in the game. The ball was curling toward the net and up jumped MVU’s Corbin Schreindorfer to head it out.
A Commodore was also going up to head the ball and flattened Schreindorfer as he fell on top of him. The sophomore shook it off and stayed in the game.
With the ball headed toward the Vergennes end, a defenseman kicked the ball to goalie Kadric who deflected the ball back in the air toward a charging Raleigh. The senior headed the ball toward the net, and this time Kadric made the save.
With 22 minutes left, Vergennes took a shot that goalie Bushey-Hansen had to move to his right to save. As he caught the ball, a Commodore winger ran into him and went down.
Bushey-Hansen was called for a foul and Vergennes got a penalty kick. Lucien Bushey had to come off the bench to try and stop it. Jonathan Willis blasted a shot that Bushey got a piece of but couldn’t stop.
Bushey made a couple more saves as Vergennes seemed to get a boost from their goal and had their best pressure of the game.
Missisquoi regrouped with time running down as they fought for the equalizer. Their best chance came when Raleigh carried down the right side and fed Overton in the middle, who then dished to Hazen Luneau on the left. Kadric made his best save of the game on Luneau’s shot to preserve the 1-0 lead.
Time ran out with MVU taking a corner kick.
“Our defense was rock solid today. It looked like our keeper was just protecting himself when he was called for the foul. I was on the other end and maybe he did do something, but you still have to score to win," said Hubbard.
"Getting Jordan Bourdeau back today was huge. I feel we can play with anybody. I can’t ask anymore of these guys, they played their hearts out. We’re right there; we just need that break.”
MVU (1-6) wraps up the season in Barre later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.