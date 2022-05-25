The Vergennes Commodores pulled together a three-run seventh inning to slip past the visiting Enosburg Hornets, 5-4 on Tuesday, May 24. Vergennes capitalized on two walks and an error and a Poirier walk off hit.
Enosburg's multi-hitters: Dana Elkins: 2-4, 2 runs
Vergennes' multi-hitters: Audrey Tembreull: 2-4 run and Felicia Poirier: 2-4
Winning pitcher: Vergennes' Savanna Blaise - WP, CG, 6 hits, 4 runs, 2 bb
Loosing pitcher: Enosburg Dana Lovelette - 6.1 innings, 6 hits, 1 bb, 3 runs and Kenna Lovelette- LP, .2 innings, 1 hit, 1bb, 2 runs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.