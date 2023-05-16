The BFA-Fairfax Bullets hosted the Vergennes Commodores on Monday, May 15, overcoming an early 3-0 deficit to knot the game at 3-3 in the sixth inning. Vergennes rallied to win 7-3.
The Commodores scored on a single by Elon Tembrell in the first inning, a single by Reese Paquette in the second inning, and an error in the second inning. They scored four runs in the seventh inning, as Peyton Paquette, Xavier Dubois, Nate Muzzy, and Zeke Dubois each had RBIs in the final frame.
Vergennes pitcher, Tyler Kimbell, went seven innings, allowing three runs on eight hits, striking out five and walking one.
Reagan Baumeister took the loss for the Bullets, lasting six strong innings and keeping BFA in the game until the final frame.
Ryan Sheehan's fourth inning, two-run homer was the highlight for the Bullets' offense, who racked up eight hits in the game. Sheehan, Chase Murray, and Gabe Nyland-Funke all managed multiple hits for BFA-Fairfax.
Tembrell, Muzzy, Dubois, and Elijah Duprey each managed multiple hits for Vergennes. Tembrell led Vergennes with three hits in four at bats.
