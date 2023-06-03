FAIRFAX - The No. 3 BFA-Fairfax Bullets softball team took an 11-9 loss to the No. 6 Vergennes Commodore in the D3 softball quarterfinal on Friday, June 2. The Bullets fell behind early in the game before clawing their way back within two runs and eventually falling to the visiting team.
Vergennes jumped out to a three-run lead in the top of the first. The Bullets plated a single run in the bottom of the inning. Vergennes added two more runs in the top of the second. Laurel Coleman reached home on Summer Boutin's triple for Fairfax, adding one more run to their tally.
BFA-Fairfax held Vergennes scoreless in the top of the third inning. However, Fairfax managed to add another run in the bottom of the third when Peyton Niles scored from second on a base hit from Abigail Langlois.
In the top of the fourth inning, Vergennes added four more runs, powered in part by Savannah Blaise's two-run home run. A weather delay caused a 55-minute delay, but after the delay, BFA-Fairfax's Jaiden Thweatt reached home to score the Bullet's only run in the fourth.
In the top of the fifth, Vergennes added a run to their tally and held BFA-Fairfax coreless.
In the top of the sixth inning, the Bullets held Vergennes scoreless; BFA-Fairfax added two runs on Halle Rocheleau's single. In the top of the seventh, Vergennes plated a final run. The Bullets mounted a rally scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but they couldn't overtake the Commodores.
Winning Pitcher: Savanah Blaise threw seven innings, allowing nine runs, 15 hits, one walk, and striking out five.
Losing Pitcher: Anna Villeneuve threw seven innings, allowing 11 runs, 15 hits, six walks, and striking out four.
Fairfax Offense: Abigail Langlois had three singles, Faith Benjamin had two singles, Peyton Niles a double, Anna Villeneuve had a single and a double, Jaiden Thweatt had two singles and a double, Laurel Coleman had a double, Summer Boutin had a triple, and Halle Rocheleau and Melissa Hall each had a single.
Vergennes Offense: Savannah Blaise led the Commodores with a home run and a double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.