SWANTON – The Saint Michael’s College women’s cross country team took 15th place at the NCAA East Regional Championship on Saturday while the men claimed 22nd, as both squads concluded their seasons at Belmont Plateau in Philadelphia. Nine of the College’s 12 competitors set personal records during their race.
The Purple Knight women claimed 15th place among 27 schools, registering their best finish at regionals since taking 14th in 2016. This was their fourth consecutive top-20 placement. In the 6K race, first-year Cailey Comiskey of Swanton, who previously attended Missisquoi Valley Union, placed 110th with a PR of 26:21.4.