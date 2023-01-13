Weather Alert

...Rain Changing to Snow Across Northern Vermont This Morning... As of 9 AM, rain was starting to change over to snow across far northern Vermont. This transition line will gradually move southward through 11 AM, affecting areas along and north of a line from roughly Charlotte to Saint Johnsbury. Any snow will be heavy and wet, with up to an inch of accumulation expected. Travel may be difficult due to greasy, snow covered roads and reduced visibility. Motorists are urged to use caution and remain alert for rapidly changing road conditions. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.