ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Comets varsity basketball team hosted the South Burlington Wolves on Thursday, Jan. 12, taking a 43-36 loss to the visiting team.
BFA was first on the scoreboard, but the Wolves quickly responded; at the end of the first quarter, the Wolves were up 7-6.
With just shy of three minutes left in the second quarter, Ruby Dasaro drove the lane and scored, putting the Comets up by one. The Comets went five for eight from the free throw line in the second quarter, including two free throws from Lauryn Johnson, which put the Comets up by five. South Burlington countered, making two free throws of their own with four seconds left in the quarter, cutting their deficit to three going into halftime.
The Comets maintained their lead for most of the third quarter; however the Wolves took the lead at the two-minute mark and finished the quarter up by three.
The Comets kept battling in the fourth quarter. At the 5:30 mark, Dasaro hit a three to put BFA up by one, but South Burlington quickly responded with a basket to regain the lead. Dasaro hit another three from deep to bring the Comets within three points, but the Wolves continued to stretch their lead, and they went on to win the game.
When asked about the Comets' performance, Coach Garceau stated: “The effort was there tonight; the girls worked hard tonight. They work hard every day. We struggled to put the ball in the basket tonight, and the third quarter really hurt us, but we’re just going to keep on working!”
When asked to share her thoughts on the game, Comet player Ruby Dasaro said, “I thought we all played pretty well, and we were all aggressive diving on the floor for the ball. The whole team was into the game, and there was great energy from the bench, which helped the players' confidence on the floor. We just need to work on putting the ball in the basket.”
Scoring Leaders: Ruby Dasaro led the Comets with 16 points, and Jade Garceau had 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.