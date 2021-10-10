Friday night in the Bellows Free Academy gym was the greatest victory in the short history of the Comet volleyball team in a hard fought, back and forth contest between two evenly matched programs. Coach Berthiaume had researched common opponents prior to the contest and saw that they had similar results, so he expected a close battle and got one!

The first set was won by St. Johnsbury, who took a big early lead and cruised to a win 25-17.  Set two was tied at 19-19; the Comets increased the lead to 23-19 only to see the Hilltoppers battle to tighten the score to 23-22; the Comets held on for the 25-22 set victory.
 
The third set was dominated by the Comets led by Jaylin Bedard who came in and substituted for serve and proceeded to get the Comets 12 consecutive points included in that run was 6 aces. The Comets Cruised to a 25-14 win.
 
The fourth set was dominated by St. Johnsbury: 25-11; in set 5, the Comets went out to an early lead, but St. Johnsbury battled back to tie it at 12.  Sidney Preseau had a big hit to make it 13-12. The Hilltoppers responded and tied it back up at 13, but the Comets defended the serve to take a 14-13 lead; Ava Hutchins finished the match with a winning serve.
 
BFA Stats 
Serving
Jaylin Bedard 16 for 16 with 6 aces
Jadyn Walent 17 for 17 with 1 ace
Anna Bouchard 12 for 12 with 1 ace.
 
Digs
Sydney Preseau 23
Lindsey LaBelle 24
 
Kills
Lindsey LaBelle 2
Hannah Branon 2
Ava Hutchins. 2
 
Blocks 
Sydney Preseau with a school record 3 Blocks
 
Assists
Anna Bouchard 38
Hannah Branon 35

