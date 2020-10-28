NEWPORT — The No. 11 Comets upset No. 6 North Country 3-1 on Wednesday evening, earning a trip to the quarterfinals in South Burlington on Saturday, October 31.
Chelsea Raymond, Jocelyn Chun, and Alexis 'Pippa' Kittell each scored for the Comets.
More details to follow.
