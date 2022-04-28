SWANTON - The MVU Thunderbirds hosted the BFA St. Albans Comets on Thursday, April 28, in a classic in-county contest. The Comets cruised to a 12-3 win in seven innings thanks to Sierra Yates' 13 strikeouts and a solid offensive effort, which included two two-run home runs off the bats of Kylie Neveau and Cora Thomas.
Thomas led the game off with a double for BFA St. Albans, stealing second two pitches later and eventually scoring the Comets' first run on a passed ball. Kylie Neveau wasted no time at the plate, hitting a two-run homer and giving the Comets a 3-0 lead. Molly Smith hit a double to right field and scored BFA's fourth run on a passed ball. Sierra Yates took the circle in the bottom of the inning, striking out two and inducing a flyout.
In the top of the second, Molly Medor replaced Alexandra Brouillette in the circle for MVU. Medor held the Comets to one run on a passed ball that scored Brilee Bourgeois.
Yates struck out two and induced a flyout to end the second inning before the Comets stepped to the plate again. Neveau and Haley Corey reached first, but this time, Medor kept BFA off balance, striking out two and inducing a groundout before the Comets could capitalize.
Kerri Campbell hit a double to the fence for MVU's first hit of the game, but Yates snuffed the Thunderbirds' chances, closing the inning with two strikeouts.
In the top of the fourth, Bourgeois scored on Thomas's double down the third base side, and Thomas scored on a passed ball, tallying the Comets' only run of the inning. Medor struck out the next three batters. In the bottom of the inning, Alison Stetson's ground out scored Medor for MVU's first run.
Smith led off the top of the fifth with a double to right-center; Arleigh Richard scored Smith, and Neveau plated a speedy Richard.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Thunderbirds' offense found some life; Madison Aiken reached base on a single, and Molly Gagne crushed a two-run homer to lift the T-birds' spirits.
The Comets weren't done scoring; Corey reached base on a single and scored on Bourgeois's single. Thomas tallied BFA's final runs on a two-run homer, emptying the Comet dugout one more time for the evening.
Yates closed the game, retiring three Thunderbirds and earning the complete-game victory.
Comet coach Bert Berthiaume spoke of Yates' approach: "Sierra's aggressive this year, and she's attacking the strike zone. She's been working with our new pitching coach; they're really in sync. Cadence (Moore) is doing a really good job catching, so we're pretty confident with Sierra on the mound right now."
Berthiaume also spoke of the Comets' offense: "Kylie had a great day, and Haley had a great day. We really put the pressure on them."
Yates, Thomas, and Neveau, all smiles after the game, spoke of the strong start to the 2022 season.
"The mindset is actually from a movie: Benchwarmers--Strikeout Video Boy! That's my mindset every time I go out there," said Yates. "That's what we're aiming for."
Thomas spoke of her offensive approach: "I've been struggling at the plate recently, so the fact that that was a changeup and I sat on it--I didn't even care if it was a home run, I was just glad to get a hit!"
Neveau's bat has been consistent and productive early in the season.
"I've been working hard throughout the winter in the cage with my dad, and I brought that to the field with me!"
MVU coach Jay Hartman, although disappointed with the loss, spoke of some of the bright spots.
"Molly did a good job; Alex had a tweak in the hamstring, and we're not going to risk it; we need to be careful with our players, especially this early in the season. They hit the ball better than we did, and we made a few too many mistakes," said Hartman.
"We had a few good hits; Abigail had a good hit, Madison Aiken had her first hit of the season, and of course, the two-run shot in the sixth by Molly Gagne. We'll dust ourselves off and be back to work tomorrow to prepare for Burlington on Saturday."
