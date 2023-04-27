ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Comets and MVU Thunderbirds softball teams met in a classic in-county contest that showcased the talent of two storied programs and the outstanding support of the community.
Comet coach Bert Berthiaume, who's coached many of these rivalry games, spoke of the tradition.
"It doesn't get old. It's two great teams going at it each year, and it's just a fun competition. This place was just packed with fans. You only see that in the Missisquoi vs. BFA game."
The Comets earned the 10-3 win on Thursday, April 27, but the Thunderbirds scored first, plating one run in the top of the first. Maddie Guyette scored on an overthrow on a bunt by Lilliana Fournier. Comet pitcher Sierra Yates limited the damage to one run.
Cora Thomas, who'd end the day going 4 for 4, led off for the Comets, lacing a stand-up double to left field. Molly Smith followed, slapping an infield grounder and beating out the throw. A passed ball allowed Thomas to notch the Comets' first run and tie the game.
MVU swapped pitchers after the Comets loaded the bases, putting Addison Gates in the circle. Ruby Dasaro's single drove in Smith, but Gates earned the final out, and the Comets left the first inning with a slender 2-1 lead.
Gates earned a quick first out on a flyout in the bottom of the second, but Amelia Webber cleared the bases with a two-out grand slam.
Weber spoke of the grand slam: "Everything goes silent when I hit a ball like that. It felt awesome to run to that huddle at home plate. Knowing the team has my back is the best part."
Molly Medor returned to the circle for the T-birds, striking out the next batter for the final out of the second inning. The Comets held a 6-1 lead after two innings.
MVU loaded the bases in the top of the third, but Yates showed her composure, striking out the next two batters to end the threat.
After keeping the Comets scoreless in the bottom of the third, the Thunderbirds once again loaded the bases, but Haley Corey and Mackenna Hughes made outs to back up Yates and get out of the jam.
The Comets started the bottom of the inning with a high-flying solo homer by Thomas, extending the lead to 7-1.
Thomas, who's never afraid of a big moment, spoke of her at-bats: "I walked up to the plate and saw the crowd, and I was like, this is like semis! I knew it was a big game, and I used that to fuel me."
Medor responded with a strikeout, but Yates sent a ball sailing into right field, easily reaching third and eventually scoring the Comets' eighth run. Molly Gagne scooped up two ground balls for outs to end the inning for the T-birds.
Yates' struck out three MVU batters in the fifth, quickly sending the Comets back to the plate. Bella Shuford and Thomas doubled, but the T-birds closed the inning without allowing the runners to score.
In the bottom of the sixth, Grace Burnor, running for Yates, crossed the plate, followed by Weber, closing the Comets' scoring at 10 runs.
MVU came out with hot bats in the top of the seventh; Reynolds squared up a double to right, and Fournier hit a single to center. Lizi Bourdeau collected two RBI as Reynolds and the speedy Fournier crossed the plate before the end of the inning.
This year's game was the first in many years that Berthiaume wasn't coaching against MVU's Jay Hartman.
"It was strange after 36 seasons against Jay to see a new face over there, but it's a new face and an old face," said Berthiaume. "I've known Bill (Sheets) for a long time, and we're both Missisquoi alumni."
Berthiaume gave a shoutout to Thomas and Weber for their outstanding work at the plate and Yates for her pitching.
"Cora was 4 for 4 with two doubles and a home run, so she had a heck of a day. Being at the top of the order and getting that first double helped everyone relax. I think that was one of the biggest hits of the game," said Berthiaume.
"Amelia also had a great day at the plate. Sierra battled through some adversity, but she came through and had her best at the end."
Yates spoke of her final regular season home game against MVU: "I haven't really been focusing on it like it's my last game against them here. I'm just trying to enjoy all this."
The game was Bill Sheets' first as the MVU head coach.
"Regardless of the outcome, this game is a big deal. It's a regular season game, and look at the fans lined up on both sides supporting these teams. It's such a great tradition," said Sheets, "and I'm humbled and honored to be where I am, especially since I get to work with such great coaches, including my wife Connie."
When it came to the game, Bill Sheets was honest about the result.
"This will prepare us for the playoffs, but it's like I said to the team, just when we could have gotten back into the game with the bases loaded, we didn't execute, and that's on me for not having them prepared. I told them we'll work on that. They've got good attitudes, and we'll all grow from this."
Connie Sheets, an MVU alumn, played in the rivalry games in high school and remembered the excitement as a player.
"Bert was coaching when I played, and it's always been a great rivalry. It's always a game we look forward to. " said Connie. "You always have to balance the anxiety with the excitement, and it's always a lot of fun."
