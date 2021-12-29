SWANTON - The energy was high in the Thunderdome as the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds hosted the BFA St. Albans Comets in a classic in-county matchup on Tuesday, Dec. 28. The teams traded the lead several times, but the Comets came out on top 36-26.
The teams left the first quarter with BFA holding a 6-4 lead, powered by two Lauren-Kate Garceau threes. Destinee Pigeon gave the T-birds the lead Midway through the second quarter, but Ella Reynolds responded, tying the game on the next possession.
Danielle Totten's free throw briefly returned the lead to the T-birds, but a Garceau jump shot put the Comets back on top. Vincent's bucket and a free throw flipped the score in favor of MVU, but the Comets closed the first half with a 15-12 advantage.
The Comets jumped to a seven-point lead on baskets from Kalli Tabor, Allison Bushey, and Tessa Sweeney early in the third quarter; Ella Reynolds came up big from the perimeter, sinking a three and pushing the Comets past the 20-mark. BFA left the third quarter with a 26-20 lead.
The Comets extended their lead in the fourth thanks to a second three and a basket from Reynolds and two more buckets from Tabor while holding MVU to six points in the quarter.
Coach Paul LaFountain spoke of his young Comets' team's growth in the game against MVU, "We grew a lot in the extra pass tonight, and team-wise we took a step forward. We're getting better every game."
LaFountain spoke of Reynolds' lead on offense, "Ella hit a couple of big shots. She's a threat from inside and outside, and teams don't know that yet. She played phenomenally on defense as well."
LaFountain complimented the MVU squad, "They have players that aren't afraid of the moment, and they're very acclimated to the varsity speed."
Comet high scorers: Ella Reynolds 12 and Lauren-Kate Garceau 8
MVU high scorers: Destinee Pigeon 9 and McKenzie Vincent 6
