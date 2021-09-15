SWANTON - “It’s an in-county game, I mean this is what we all look forward to, right?” said Comets head coach Ben Marlow, summing up all the excitement, emotion, and intensity that played out in the close game between BFA and MVU on Wednesday afternoon.
BFA’s Molly Smith netted the first goal of the evening shortly after opening kick-off. Smith, a multi-sport athlete, gave a play by play on the goal: “Tessa (Sweeney) had a really nice shot on a direct kick, and I was just kind of there to finish it; it’s what you might call a garbage goal in hockey.”
The Comets kept the pressure up, smothering MVU’s attempts to get anything up-field. The effort paid off, and BFA was rewarded with a second goal for their efforts. Jenelle Hardy took a corner kick midway through the first half, creating a battle in front of the net. Tessa Sweeney and Alayna Carpenter combined to jam the ball home, with Carpenter getting the final touch.
At halftime, Thunderbirds coach Roy Adams thought his team had more to give, “I thought we played a little sluggish in the first half; we told the girls that we were better than that. In the second half, we went out and played the way we can play, and it showed.”
Play MVU did. Coming out of the halftime break MVU pushed play into the Comets' zone for the initial few minutes, and when BFA did get chances in the T-Birds end, they got the stops they needed. Gaining confidence as the game wore on, the Thunderbirds made a push to tie the game in the final ten minutes.
MVU’s Ava Hubbard raised onlookers out of their seats by hitting a crossbar with 3 minutes left in the game, but it was Destinee Pigeon who finally managed the breakthrough goal a minute later. Hubbard was awarded a direct kick, and Pigeon finished the play with a perfect header, deflecting the ball into BFA's net.
Despite MVU’s late game efforts, BFA held on for the 2-1 victory.
Molly Smith spoke to the excitement of playing in an in-county game, “It’s probably the best game of the year. MVU, CVU, SB, and Essex are the teams that we really get hyped up for; I love the adrenaline of those games! Even Dad (Kevin Smith) will say, ‘let’s get em!’”
