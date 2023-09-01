ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Comet soccer team jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first half of the 2023 home opener against the Stowe Raiders on Friday, Sept. 1. Stowe mounted a comeback in the second half, but the Comets held on, scoring a goal in the last five minutes to earn the 4-2 win.
Arleigh Richard, Tessa Sweeney, and Lauryn Johnson spoke of the game and their senior season.
"We have amazing energy! We've come together as a team on the field in a way we haven't in the last three years I've been playing varsity Comet soccer," said Sweeney. "And you can really see that on the field already."
Richard responded to a question about her goals for the season: "I love the positive atmosphere with my entire Comet family--soccer, hockey, and softball. Such great coaches lead us, and they create a great environment to grow in and be successful."
Lauryn Johnson spoke of the momentum the team will take from the win: "Putting goals in the net was a big thing. We struggled with offense last year, but this year, we switched around our formation to get more girls up top, and I think it worked well. And we played strong defense. We always do."
Cadence Lafferty put the Comets on the board at 38:45. At 12:45. Tessa Sweeney gave the Comets a 2-0 lead at 12:54. Abby Lewellen scored to give the Comets a 3-0 lead at the end of the first half.
Stowe scored early in the second, and the Raiders' defense regrouped after the dominant Comet first.
The Comets repeatedly threatened early in the second half, with Lauryn Johnson and Cadence Lafferty driving deep into Raiders' territory; keeper Tanner Gregory stifled several good shots.
The Raiders cut the deficit to one on a late-game goal, but Addie Hughes hustled to the net to score with less than two minutes left.
Comet coach Ben Marlow was pleased with the early-season effort.
"We talked about winning the first and last five minutes, and we scored a goal in each of them. We scored a goal a minute and a half in and then one with 26 seconds left in the first half. I think that really set the tone," said Marlow.
"When we put the pressure on the ball, I thought we were at our best. Addie Hughes, Tessa, and Isabelle (Montagne) did a nice job of communicating today. Isabelle and Cadence kept going up top. Abby and Bri (Jarvis) never quit. It felt good to see the team close out a game, and I thought they did a nice job of keeping their composure."
Marlow complimented his defenders: "Luca Boyea and Cadence Ovitt, Jayda Carter, Shelby Royea, and Makenna LaBarge all contributed. Up and down the bench, the girls stepped up, and it was a really great team effort."
In Marlow's perspective, the game was a success all around.
"On the sideline, we had girls like Anna Malboeuf and Mia DesLaurier, who were building everyone one up. In goal, Arleigh made a great save in the first half, and Amelia (Pinkham) was in her first varsity game, and she played really well. Everyone played the role they needed to play. I was so happy for the girls; they put a lot of work in over the off-season, and they were rewarded for it."
