Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Southeast winds gusting as high as 55 mph across the Northeast Kingdom and along the immediate western slopes of the southern Green Mountains. * WHERE...Portions of northern Vermont and the Champlain Valley including western Rutland County. * WHEN...From 1 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute on Monday. In combination with gusty winds, isolated to scattered power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may be heavy at times Monday morning with snowfall rates approaching 1 inch per hour before decreasing in the afternoon. A brief period of sleet and rain is possible across Vermont in the afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&