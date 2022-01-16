The BFA St. Albans Comets varsity basketball team earned a 34-29 over the Rutland Raiders on Saturday, Jan. 15. The Comets led 8-0 after the first quarter, with Ruby Dasaro leading BFA St. Albans with four points. At the half, the Comets held a slim 15-13 advantage as the Raiders Karsyn Bellomo came to life, scoring 8 points for Rutland, including two three-point shots.
The Comets held Rutland to one point on a free throw in the third. In the fourth quarter, Comet Lauren-Kate Garceau gave BFA the lead for good with two minutes left on a top-of-the-key three pointer and made two free throws moments later. Ella Reynolds sealed the victory with 4.8 seconds left making 2 foul shots.
Lauren-Kate Garceau led the Comets scoring with 10 points, Ruby Dasaro had 8 points and 9 rebounds, Ella Reynolds had 6 points and 8 rebounds, Allie Bushey had 1 point and 4 assists, and Kalili Tabor had 4 points and 3 assists.
