FRIDAY — The Comets got off to a good, delayed start on Friday, traveling to Rice to face the Green Knights. Caitlyn Dasaro and Maren McGinn put up big numbers for the Comets, as the team rolled to a 52-33 win.
The Comets were up 32-13 at halftime; Dasaro had 16 at the half and 12 of the Comets' first 14 points of the game.
"We were able to capitalize on early turnovers from our press to race out to a 17-5 lead. I'm so proud of their progress; they played so hard tonight," said Comet coach Paul LaFountain.
Dasaro led the Comets with 26; McGinn had 10. The Comets travel to Barre to face Spaulding on Monday.
