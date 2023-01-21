ST.ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Comets varsity basketball team earned a 57-39 win over the visiting Colchester Lakers on Friday, Jan. 20.
The Lakers jumped out to a quick lead, but it didn’t last long. The Comets quickly rallied, and a three-pointer from Lauren-Kate Garceau tied the score around the 3-minute mark. In the quarter's final minutes, Lauren-Kate Garceau hit another three, followed by two free throws from Lauren Johnson to put the Comets up by five at the end of the first.
The Comets came out strong in the second quarter with two quick baskets from Jade Garceau, quickly increasing the lead to nine. The Comets outscored the Lakers 16-6 and headed into the locker room with a comfortable lead.
The Comets limited the Lakers to only two baskets in the third quarter; however, Comets' foul trouble sent the Lakers to the foul line several times. The Lakers went 7 for 10 from the free-throw line in an attempt to reduce their deficit. Again the Comets rallied with another three from Lauren-Kate Garceau and a pair of free throws from Alyssa Boudreau to return their lead to 15 with three minutes left in the quarter. Distributed scoring from the Comets in the fourth, including going 5 for 6 from the foul line, helped the Comets cruise to a victory over the Lakers.
Coach Garceau was very pleased with the Comets performance and effort.
“We needed that! The girls have been working hard, and we’ve had a handful of games slip through. The girls definitely needed this win; they played very well as a team, making the extra passes; when we ran the floor, we got open looks, all things we’ve been talking about. Things came together tonight, and I’m very happy with the effort. I don’t think our record really reflects what we’re capable of with the two overtime losses and a couple of games we let slip. This win should help with positivity as we get ready to play St. Johnsbury on Monday.”
When asked to share her thoughts on the game, Comet player Jade Garceau said, “This was a good win for us, we played really well pushing the ball up the court, and I feel that when we’re able to do that, we play really well. Lots of energy from the bench and the team helped with the win.”
When asked about her thoughts on playing St. Johnsbury, Garceau said, “That will be a tough game, but I feel like we’ll be able to pull out a win if we play like we did tonight.”
Scoring Leaders: Jade Garceau led the Comets with 13 points, Lauren-Kate Garceau and Alyssa Boudreau each had 11 points.
