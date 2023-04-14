ST. ALBANS - The B.F.A.-St. Albans Comets varsity lacrosse team played their first official home game against the Colchester Lakers on Thursday, April 13, at the Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Complex and came away with a commanding 19-7 victory following a sluggish start which saw them allow three goals in the game’s first six minutes and nine seconds.
The Comets kicked it into high gear soon after and were led by Adi Hughes who scored seven goals. Adding five goals was Allie Bushey. Scoring two apiece were Kyra Bushey, Amber Poquette and Rae Alexander. Kaitlyn Montagne added a goal for the Comets. Goalie Ayla Shea was excellent in net making 16 saves.
The Lakers offense was clicking early on and were paced on offense by Kelsi Pratt who scored five goals. Leah Boyd and Halle Christian scored the other Lakers goals. Goalie Autumn King made 14 stops.
The Comets played tough defense in the second half allowing just two goals. Head coach Mary Pipes spoke on the defensive turnaround after a slow start: "I have a bunch of returning defenders who how to communicate, and the goalie is very good at communicating with them. They saw where we were making our errors, and they were able to fix it themselves. It didn't even require any coaching. They know what to do and they know their jobs."
Comet Junior Amber Poquette was happy with the outcome of the first home game.
"It was definitely a lot of energy out there. We were all really hyped to be on our home field. The weather is great–just a lot of great, positive energy.
Poquette echoed coach Pipes on the slow start stating, " At the beginning we were just kind of going and not really talking. Settling it down was really key for us."
The Comets will be at home again for their next match against Champlain Valley Union on Tuesday, April 18, at 4:30 p.m.
