ST. ALBANS — The Comets heart and determination showed through in an evenly matched game against the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers on Friday afternoon.
When the game began, the Hilltoppers pushed the Comets hard, keeping playing in BFA’s end for most of the first 20 minutes.
Marin McGinn, the Comets' senior goalkeeper, stood on her head, shutting the door on every St. Johnsbury bid for a goal.
With each save McGinn seemed to be pulling her team into the fight, putting her competitive spirit on full display for everyone to see.
“Marin’s our rock in the dark, right? She’s always there for us and always dependable; I think she gives us the momentum, and we kind of go with her. (In) whatever she’s doing she keeps us competitive, and we see that often,” said Head Coach Ben
Marlow.
Going into the final 20 minutes of the frame, it was apparent that momentum had begun to swing towards the Comets.
Play shifted from BFA’s end to being a back and forth
struggle as both teams would rush up and down the field.
With 9:19 left in the first half, it was the Comets who would be on a rush play driving into the offensive zone.
Chelsea Raymond found an open Alexis Kittell, who was flying up the left side of the field and put the ball past the Hilltopper keeper to give BFA the lead.
After Kittell's goal, the game had clearly fallen into BFA’s favor as they pressed St. Johnsbury into their own end for the remainder of the half.
When play resumed, the Comets came out determined to stay in the lead.
BFA used their speed to their advantage to quickly win races to 50/50 balls and turn 1v1’s into 2v1’s. That hard work paid off with 17 minutes left in the game.
A net-front battle was cleared by the Hilltoppers defense to open space; this looked to be the end of a good scoring chance for the Comets, if not for Cadence Moore, who saw the uncontested ball and came steaming in from midfield to send a
rocket into the top left corner of the goal.
Just three minutes later, Alexis Kittell would rush up field and get the ball across to an open Lily Laughlin. On the way to Laughlin the pass was deflected off a St. Johnsbury defender and found its way to the back of the net, giving Kittell her second of the game and the Comets a 3-0 lead.
St. Johnsbury would give a final push for the final ten minutes of the game, but McGinn and the Comets held firm to complete the shut out.
