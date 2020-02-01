ST. ALBANS — Coming off two tough losses to Spaulding and CVU, the BFA-St. Albans girls basketball team was looking to come out of Friday’s game with a strong win over a tough St. Johnsbury team.
They got just that.
Eight players scored for the Comets in what turned out to be an all-around team effort on their way to a 46-31 win over the Hilltoppers.
“This was a nice way to come back after the CVU game, and it was nice to be home after a lot of away games,” said BFA coach Paul LaFountain, whose team has played five of their last seven games on the road. “We put together a complete game, and after a slow start offensively, I thought we were quicker in both phases of the game today.”
The Comets had five different players with at least six points in the game with Maren McGinn leading the charge with 11 points followed by MacKenzie Moore with 10.
Megan Buckley added seven points for the Comets, while Caitlyn Dasaro and Loghan Hughes pitched in six.
“We have 10 active girls that we are comfortable playing in any situation,” said LaFountain. “One of my starters didn’t play in the second quarter, and I made sure to tell her that it wasn’t anything that she did. I have told every player their one job when they are on the floor is to make it so I can’t take them off, and I couldn’t take some of the players off tonight.
“I thought Kaylee McKenzie was phenomenal, constantly in the right spot and always boxing out,” he added. “Loghan hadn’t even practiced guarding Josie (Choiniere) and we threw it at her and she did a great job. Everyone contributed, and we never feel like we missed a beat no matter who is on the floor.”
Not only did a number of players contribute on the scoresheet, but on the defensive side of the ball as well.
The Comets jumped out to a 13-4 lead by the end of the first quarter behind five points from Buckley and three from Moore and McKenzie.
McGinn added seven points in the second quarter, while Hughes scored her six in the frame to help the Comets jump out to a 26-13 lead at half.
It was Moore’s turn in the third quarter to lead the charge for the Comets, as she finished with seven points in the frame with the Comets continuing to extend the lead into the fourth.
With a 40-22 lead going into the final frame, the Comets had the game in hand as they ran the clock down to snap their two game losing streak.
Not only was it a big win for the Comets (8-3) to get back in the win column, but it was also a big game for them as they try to set themselves up in the No. 2 spot heading into the last stretch of the regular season and into playoffs.
They currently sit in the No. 3 spot behind Essex, but will have a chance to change that when they travel to play the Hornets on Tuesday to round out their current tough three-game stretch. The Comets will have another tough stretch toward the end of the regular season when they play CVU, St. Johnsbury and Essex in back-to-back games.
“I told the girls before the game that we have a chance to be the clear No. 2,” said LaFountain. “We can’t say we are going to be No. 1 until we beat No. 1. We had step one against CVU the other day, and I thought there were more positives out of the game than negatives despite the score, so it was more like a springboard for us. We knew we had to come in and take care of business tonight against St. J, and hopefully we can do it again when we play Essex on Tuesday.”