ST. ALBANS - The No. 1 BFA-St. Albans Comets earned a 3-1 win over the No. 8 North Country Falcons in the quarterfinal round of the D1 softball tournament on Friday, June 3, thanks to some timely hits, a perfect bunt, and a no-hitter by senior pitcher Sierra Yates.
BFA-St. Albans held the Falcons scoreless in the top of the first. Then, in the bottom of the inning, Cora Thomas led off with a triple to the fence; Ava Hutchins' sac fly sent Thomas scampering home for the Comets' first run.
Yates led off the bottom of the second with a standup triple; Haley Corey, running for Yates, scored the Comets' second run on a passed ball to put BFA-St. Albans up 2-0.
The Falcons capitalized on a walk and an overthrow to score a run in the top of the third but stranded the tying run. North Country held the Comets scoreless in the bottom of the inning.
Maddie Carey was part of all three outs in the top of the fourth, fielding two and getting a putout at first. The teams went into the fifth with BFA-St. Albans holding a slender 2-1 lead.
The Falcons threatened again in the top of the fifth, but the Comets stifled the threat, with Thomas and Ruby Dasaro combining for the final out at second.
A sacrifice bunt gave the Comets an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth. Dasaro won a lengthy battle at the plate, eventually lining the ball to the fence to lead off for the Comets.
Haley Corey laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt, drawing the throw and allowing the speedy Dasaro to score the Comets' third run. Dasaro took off from second, never breaking her stride as she rounded third to score.
Corey spoke of her bunt: "I was nervous; I knew I was being put in to put that bunt down. I knew it was coming in high, and I thought it might pop up, but it didn't. It was beautiful."
Dasaro scored on the bunt and was glad to help her team.
"I had all my faith in Haley and knew she could do it! It's so exciting to know that you helped the team and everyone supports you," said Dasaro. "When I came in, and Cora hugged me, it was great!"
Yates set the tone for the Comets in the top of the sixth, striking out the leadoff batter. Right fielder Amelia Webber got the next out on a flyout, and Yates took the last batter herself.
Yates, who threw seven innings, allowing no hits and no runs, and striking out 12, spoke about staying strong during a close game.
"It's all about keeping the passion up and the grind because the day is never done. You have to keep pushing, even if your arm's hurting or you're getting tired," said Yates. "You have to go out there and give it your best."
Comets' coach Bert Berthiaume spoke of the game's highlights, including Corey's bunt and Ruby's run.
"We were struggling to put any hits together. I figured we needed to get a little spark going. Ruby read the play perfectly and used her speed to score and give us the room we needed," said Berthiaume.
"Sierra kept her poise in a 3-1 game and threw a no-hitter. She doesn't get rattled. She's a senior, she's confident, she kept her composure, and she found a way to get us through that."
The quarterfinal was the closest game the Comets have played this season.
"There are two reasons for that," said Berthiume. "Their pitcher did a great job, and we've played six innings in two weeks. No matter how hard you practice, simulating these game situations is hard. Defensively we were great, but offensively we couldn't get into a rhythm."
The Comets went down quietly in the sixth but held the visitors silent in the top of the seventh to secure the win. Next week, they will face the winner of No. 4 South Burlington vs. No. 5 Missisquoi Valley Union in the D1 semifinal.
