ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Comets softball team closed out the 2023 season with an undefeated record and a 15-0 win over Champlain Valley Union on Thursday, May 25. They also celebrated seniors Molly Smith, Makena Hughes, Sierra Yates, Bella Shuford, and Maddie Carey.
Comet coach Bert Berthiaume spoke of his seniors' strengths and the value they brought to the team.
"This is a memorable group, and they've done everything correctly and been dedicated to the program. They're good students, good softball players, and good citizens," said Berthiaume. "They work together, support each other, and they've made us proud."
Berthiaume highlighted each senior's contributions to the team.
"Sierra has had a great career, and she's been the leader on the team defensively; she's an offensive threat as well. Molly Smith is the spiritual leader of this team with her enthusiasm and leadership. She's had a great career, and she's one of the best hitters I've ever coached," said Berthiuame.
"Makenna Hughes played two years as a designated hitter, and this year, she's made all the plays defensively and earned her spot at third base. She's had a great season, and I'm so proud of her and how she's improved.
"Bella Shuford moved here from Alabama and joined the team as a sophomore. She'd never played softball, and it's impressive to see how far she's come in three years. She works hard and loves to play the game.
"Maddie Carey is one of the best defensive first basemen I've ever coached. When you're an infielder and have the confidence to throw the ball to first, you tend to make fewer mistakes because you're relaxed. Offensively, she's had some key hits for us this season."
When asked what three characteristics he sees in this year's senior group, Berthiaume said, "They have a passion for the sport, a passion for each other, and they're dedicated to improving every day."
Each Comet senior shared thoughts on the season and the Comet experience.
Molly Smith: "I look forward to softball every year because of the people. Berthiaume, Uncle Kev, Coach Ann; it's going to be really different without Ruby and Cora by my side. Playing for this team exceeded my expectations, and now we just have to close it out."
Bella Shuford: "Sierra introduced me to the sport, and it was a good way to make new friends. Softball takes a lot of determination and a strong mindset to believe in yourself and others. I've grown as a person, and I've watched everyone else grow, and it's nice to see everyone get better and better themselves."
Makenna Hughes: "I'm going to remember the relationships, the championships, and the times we've had to push through together."
Sierra Yates: "The coaches do a great job of building the community atmosphere, making it easy for us to get along. We build each other up, and we trust each other on and off the field. That makes it so much easier to play."
Maddie Carey: "I enjoyed our practices; we're all together having fun. I love being in the dugout together. We're a big family and love each other; it's how the Comet program is."
The Game: Sierra Yates worked quickly and efficiently, throwing a five-inning no-hitter and tallying nine strikeouts while walking three.
Yates K'd the first three batters to start the game. The Comets tacked on a run in the first and second and extended their lead in the third, plating four runs. The fourth was an explosive inning for the Comets, who scored eight runs on six hits, including doubles by Cora Thomas and Molly Smith. Alyssa Boudreau crossed the plate for the ninth and final Comets' run in the bottom of the fourth.
