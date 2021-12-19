The BFA St. Albans Comet hockey team earned a 3-0 win over the Champlain Valley Union Redhawks on Saturday, Dec. 18. BFA St. Albans goalie Erin Jackson got her first varsity start and victory in net, netting 9 saves.
Jodie Gratton scored the Comets’ first goal at 6:29 on an assist from Carloine Bliss at 6:29; Rachel Needleman scored at 1:16 in the second period on assists from Aylah Shea and Seneca Lamos 1:16. Bliss notched the Comets’ final goal on assists from Gratton and Shea at 4:12.
