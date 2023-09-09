ST. ALBANS - The St. Albans Comets girls’ varsity soccer team hosted the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers on Friday, September 8. In an evenly matched and very physical game, both teams battled during regulation as well as overtime before the game ended in a 1-1 tie. The lone goals for each team were both scored during the first half and were both scored off deflections.
The Hilltoppers struck first with a goal. A few minutes later, with about 11 minutes left in the half, Abigale Lewellen took a shot on goal from the the right side. The St. Johnsbury goalie dove, deflecting the ball; however, Isabelle Montagne was right there waiting and followed with a strong kick over the goalie, scoring the Comets' only goal.
Comet coach Ben Marlow was very proud of the Comets' effort and shared some thoughts on the game.
Everyone did a really nice job! I thought our goalies did a great job. There were a couple saves, like the one Arleigh Richard made in OT, which was outstanding, but combined, both of our goalies did a nice job with some great saves," said Marlow.
"We started off a little slow in the second half, but I was very proud of our effort, especially as the game wore on. In OT we had way more of the possessions; we started to attack and had really good chances."
Marlow complimented the team on their effort and composure in a lengthy, hard-fought contest.
"It was a lot of soccer, very physical, and we stood up to it really well and didn’t let it change our game plan. We called on a lot of girls to come in and play a lot of different roles, and whenever we called on them, they all stepped up, and we are really proud of them for that," said Marlow.
"We still have things to work on as we still are not hitting our game plan that we necessarily want to play yet; we do at times, and we are getting more opportunities. These girls certainly worked hard tonight!”
