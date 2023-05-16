The BFA-St. Albans Comets tennis team took losses to North Country (2-5) on Friday, May 12 and to Middlebury (3-4) on Monday, May 15.
North Country vs. BFA-St. Albans
1. Aroa San Juan mas 6-2,6-1won
2. Genevieve Laclair lost 5-7,2-6
3. Jaylin Bedard lost 3-6,2-6,
4. Shelby Bechard won 3-6,7-5, 11-9
5. Drew Ducolon loss 1-6,2-6.
Doubles
1. Maura Thompson and Sarah McConnell loss 2-6,3-6
2. Laurel Boomhower and Milla Andersson loss 1-6,6-4, 11-13.
Highlights Aroa is still on a win streak and Shelby played a tough opponent in a tiebreaker winning the match of her career so far .
Middlebury vs. BFA-St. Albans
1. Aroa San Juan Mas won 6-0,6-0
2. Genevieve Laclair won 6-3,6-1
3. Jaylin Bedard lost in a very close match 7-5,4-6,10-12
4. Shelby Bechard lost 7/6(7-4), 6-2, 6-10,
5. Laurelle Boomhower lost 6-0,6-2
Doubles
1. Paula Gimenez and Blooma Krei lost 2-6,2-6
2. Maura Thompson and Lyla Rouleau won in the longest match so far 6-2, 1-6, 17-15.
