The BFA-St. Albans Comets tennis team took a 6-1 loss to Montpelier on Monday, May 22.
Singles
1. Aroa SanJuan Mas won 6-1,6-0
2. Genevieve Laclair lost 0-6,0-6,
3. Jaylin Bedard lost 2-6,6-1,3-10
4. Shelby Bechard lost 1-6,6-4,3-10,
5. Maura Thompson lost 0-6,1-6
1 Doubles
Drew Ducolon and Lyla Rouleau lost 2-6,3-6
2. Blooma Krei and Sarah McConnell lost 1-6,0-6.
Next match tomorrow vs Mount Mansfield 3;30. Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.