The BFA-St. Albans Comets tennis team lost to U-32 by a score of 2-5 on May 17, with lots of tiebreakers in the mix.
Highlights
1.Aroa San Juan Mas continued her win streak 6-2, 6-0
2.Genevieve lost in tiebreaker 6-4, 1-6, 8-10.
4.Shelby Bechard won in tiebreaker 7-5, 5-7, 10-7.
5.Drew Ducolon lost 2-6,6-4, 7-10.
The Comets travel to Middlebury on Thursday, May 18, to take on the Tigers.
