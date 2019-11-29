ST. ALBANS — The BFA St. Albans Comets hockey team hosted the first scrimmage of the season on Tuesday, November 26.
This year is a very special one for the Comet hockey program; they are celebrating their 20th anniversary!
The official season kicks off at home on December 13 with the Christi Corrigan Blitz Tournament. The annual tournament, held in honor of Christi Corrigan, will be played on Friday, December 13th and Saturday, December 14th.
The Comets will play Hingham, Mass, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Potsdam, N.Y., at 1p.m. on Saturday.
Messenger Sports wishes the Comet hockey team a successful season as they celebrate two decades of excellence!