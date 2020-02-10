ST. ALBANS — When the BFA-St. Albans girls hockey team went up against Rice earlier this season, the Comets came away with a 10-0 victory.
Monday’s rematch was a little more difficult for the Comets, who hosted the Green Knights at Collins Perley.
The Comets outshot the Green Knights 40-16, but walked away with a much closer, 3-1 victory.
“We knew coming into the game it was going to be a different game than the first time we saw them,” said BFA coach Luke Cioffi. “We possessed the puck well, we used our defense well getting the puck low to high and trying to find a seam and didn’t hit as many shin pads as we have been.”
The last time the two teams played, Rice was without starting goalie Emily McDonald and the difference showed in Monday’s game, as she stopped 37 shots in the game.
The team defense also helped the Green Knights, as they blocked a number of shots throughout the game.
“Having Emily back tonight was a big help; she played great and I thought we had a good effort out there,” said Rice coach Aaron Miller. “We are still missing some kids out with injury, so we just had to put everyone in front of the net to block shots when we are playing a team with the skill of BFA.”
The Comets opened up the scoring with less than three minutes to go in the first period. In the middle of a scramble, Morgan Shoram (one goal, one assist) slipped the pass across the crease to Calla Bordeau, who chipped it past McDonald for the 1-0 lead.
That score would stay that way until the third period when BFA found some insurance a little over five minutes into the frame. Chiara Skeels (two assists) took a shot from the point that was tipped by Meghan Connor in the slot and redirected again in front of the net by Jodie Gratton to make it 2-0.
The Comets added to the lead with just over a minute to go when Grace Adamczak went strong to the net and slipped a pass across the crease to Shoram at the post for the 3-0 lead.
“We always talk about how you have to get down and get a little dirty to get those goals in the scrums like we did tonight,” said Cioffi. “Late in the season everyone is trying to play their best hockey, so we aren’t always going to get those highlight reel goals.”
Cioffi was quick to point out the line of Bourdeau, Adamczak and Shoram and the strong game they had.
“I thought this was one of their best games all year,” he said. “On both ends of the ice they did some nice things out there today.”
The Green Knights broke up the shutout 10 seconds later on a goal by Kate MacKenzie.
Despite only seeing 16 shots in the game, BFA goalie Macie Boissonneault had yet another strong showing, coming up with some big saves in critical points in the game.
“Rice got behind us a couple of times and Macie played like Macie can,” said Cioffi. “She was calm and cool, played the angles well, and was solid again.”
The Comets improved to 11-3 on the season with the win; things don’t get much easier throughout the week. They travel to a very good Division II Harwood/Northfield (11-3-1) team on Wednesday before hosting Burlington/Colchester (15-1) on Saturday.
“I don’t know how much rest we will get with three games this week,” said Cioffi. “It will be a tough week for us and we will see what we can do.”