HANOVER, NH — The Comets defeated Essex 2-0 in the Hanover, NH, tournament on Saturday, winning the tourney, and notching another 'W' on their belts for the 20th Anniversary season.
The Comets broke through the Essex defense in the second period when Jodie Gratton scored, assisted by Kami O'Brien and Meghan Connor.
The final goal of the game came in the third period off the stick of Sophie Zemianek, her second of the tournament.
In the first game of the tournament against hosting Hanover, the Comets earned a 3-1 win. Macie Boissonneault had 17 saves. Sophie Zemianek had a goal and an assist and Carolyn Perry and Grace Adamczak each scored a goal. Maddie Montagne had 2 assists. Chloe Rouleau added an assist.
The Comets extended their congratulations to Grace Adamczak on her First Varsity Goal.