ST. ALBANS - The reigning division 1 softball state champions were back on the field for a mid-day home opening game on Saturday, April 23. The Comets wasted no time reasserting their dominance in high school softball, cruising to a 13-1 victory over the Middlebury Tigers.
Three quick strikeout's from Sierra Yates broke out the bats for the Comets in the first inning. Cora Thomas got a base hit to kick things off, then scored on a home-run hit by Makenna Hughes.
Middlebury responded with a run at the top of the third inning, but that would go on to be the Tigers' lone tally of the game. Molly Smith's double batted in Ruby Dasaro at the bottom of the third. In the fourth, Hughes' single got Brooke Barnett and Haley Corey home. Another single, this time off of Yates' bat, sent Brilee Bourgeois and Kylie Neveau to home plate.
The Tigers got a base hit at the top of the fifth, but catcher Cadence Moore was able to connect with Thomas to tag out the runner in an attempt to steal second base. Thomas allowed Yates to score, Dasaro's single sent home Thomas, and Hughes' high hit was caught but ran in Dasaro to make it 11-1 BFA at the bottom of the fifth.
Another round of strikeouts from Yates and a double from Thomas to run in Yates and Maddie Carey ended the game in the sixth inning. Junior pitcher Sierra Yates made it a pretty manageable day for the Comets' defense, putting together a tidy game with 17 strike-outs; only allowing two hits and a single walk.
"It was great getting out there," said Yates following the game. "The screwball was really working, and the communication from my catcher was great to have. I'm just looking forward to playing more and the warmer weather so we can play with just the jersey without the under-sleeve!"
Comets' coach Richard Berthiaume was impressed with the performance he saw from his junior pitcher.
"17 strikeouts in six innings is a pretty good day," laughed Berthiaume. "She did a great job mixing up pitches and she was pretty dominant today. Offensively we had some good hits, we were just a little inconsistent. We're going to start playing some games here against live pitching so we'll be just fine."
The Comets will be facing off with the Spaulding Crimson Tide on Tuesday, April 26 at the Collins Perley for their next game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.